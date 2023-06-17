Out for Blood: Why Are Many Indians Forced To Seek 'Professional Blood Donors'?

Sometimes, even when the patient has family and friends around, they refuse to donate.

"When you ask for donations, relatives also turn them down. It's the bitter truth," says Dr Dubey. He says this is primarily because of a lack of awareness around blood donation safety. People fear they'll get weak, have some health issues, or contract infections if they donate blood, he explains.

He goes on to talk about a case he encountered a few months ago. "I had a woman come in with her seven-year-old son. He had a brain tumor and needed surgery. She offered to donate, but her haemoglobin levels were too low, so she didn't qualify."