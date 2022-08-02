Monkeypox: Indian Cases Rise To Six, California Declares Emergency, and More
The global caseload of monkeypox crossed 17,000 even as India reported six cases and its first monkeypox death.
California became the third US state to declare a state of emergency following the surge in monkeypox cases in the country.
Even as this happened, India reported its sixth case of Monkeypox, recorded in a 35-year-old Nigerian man in the national capital. This takes the total number of cases in Delhi to two.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government confirmed that a 22-year-old man who died on 30 July following a return from the UAE, has tested positive for monkeypox, making it India's first confirmed monkeypox fatality.
Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of monkeypox, in a 20-year-old man hospitalized with rashes and a fever.
The Centre formed a task force on Monday, 1 August, to monitor the spread of monkeypox cases in the country.
Globally, the monkeypox caseload continues to rise, with over 17,000 cases being recorded from over 70 countries. The World Health Organization declated the ongoing outbreak a global emergency, i.e., a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 23 July.
The WHO has also called a meeting on Tuesday, 2 August, to address the present knowledge gaps for monkeypox vaccines, and identify the optimal method to .
Monkeypox, which is endemic to West and Central Africa, began to spread in people with no prior travel history to the continent in early 2022.
Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease that spreads through close, skin-to-skin contact or through contact with infected clothing or bedding. The disease manifests with rashes on the skin and face, lesions, and a fever.
The present outbreak has been detected predominantly, but not exclusively, in men who have sex with men, according to the WHO. However, the organization has added that many countries have also reported signs of community transmission in women and children as well.
At present, the only vaccines for monkeypox are repurposed smallpox vaccines. While the WHO has said that they will provide support to high risk groups like the immunocompromised, pregnant women, and children, it has advised against mass inoculation to fight the outbreak.
According to epidemiologists, India at present does not have the required second and third-line smallpox vaccines to vaccinate against monkeypox.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.