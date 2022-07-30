India’s First Monkeypox Patient Completely Cured: Kerala Health Minister

India's first monkeypox patient, who was being treated at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday, 30 July.

The 35-year-old man from Kerala's Kollam had returned to the state from the United Arab Emirates on 12 July and sought medical treatment on the same day as his close contact abroad had tested positive for monkeypox. On 14 July, upon testing positive for the virus, he was put under isolation and care at Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

"All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today," George said.

She noted that since it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Monkeypox is a zoonosis, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It falls in the same category of viruses such as smallpox, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but is considered clinically less severe.