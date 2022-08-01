ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox

The 20-year-old youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, as per a doctor.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox
i

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said Dr Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, on Monday, 1 August.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

Also Read

'Notify All Suspect Monkeypox Cases': Delhi Government to Health Facilities

'Notify All Suspect Monkeypox Cases': Delhi Government to Health Facilities
ADVERTISEMENT
The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.
Also Read

India’s First Monkeypox Patient Completely Cured: Kerala Health Minister

India’s First Monkeypox Patient Completely Cured: Kerala Health Minister

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×