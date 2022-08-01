After Suspected Monkeypox Death, Centre Forms Task Force; Kerala Quarantines 20

The young man, who had returned to Kerala on 21 July, was admitted to a private hospital on 27 July, after he developed encephalitis and fever, besides which his lymph nodes were swollen.

However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told The News Minute on 31 July, that the patient did not have any rashes on his body, and hence, the doctors saw no reason to suspect that he was suffering from monkeypox infection.

It was revealed only after his death that he had tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Ras Al-Khaimah on 19 July, just before his return to Kerala, the minister said. His samples have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for confirmation, she added.

George further said that there will be a "high level enquiry" into the death, adding that the reason for delay in seeking treatment will also be investigated.

“This particular variant of monkeypox is not highly virulent or contagious like COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems,” the minister told the media.

