After Suspected Monkeypox Death, Centre Forms Task Force; Kerala Quarantines 20
The 22-year-old man, who returned to Kerala from the UAE, reportedly died due to the disease on 30 July.
Following India's first suspected monkeypox death in Kerala, the Centre has formed a task force on Monday, 1 August, to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country and frame response initiatives to tackle the spread of the virus.
Additionally, the Kerala government said that although only ten people had been in direct contact with the deceased, 20 have been quarantined so far as a precautionary measure.
"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now," a member of the Education and Health Standing Committee, Renjini, told news agency ANI.
Headed by NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul, the newly formed central task force will guide the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and vaccination.
India has reported a total of four confirmed cases of monkeypox so far, including three from Kerala and one from Delhi.
The 22-year-old, who died on 30 July, had recently returned to Kerala's Thrissur district from the United Arab Emirates. The two other patients from Kerala are also under observation and their health condition is said to be satisfactory.
Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries. The symptoms following the disease usually last for two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the case fatality ratio associated with the virus stands at around 3-6 percent.
After 2003, monkeypox outbreaks began to be reported again in 2018 from countries including the United States, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom. But this year on, the virus has begun to make an appearance in many non-endemic countries as well.
Kerala Conducting 'High-Level Enquiry' Into Death
The young man, who had returned to Kerala on 21 July, was admitted to a private hospital on 27 July, after he developed encephalitis and fever, besides which his lymph nodes were swollen.
However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told The News Minute on 31 July, that the patient did not have any rashes on his body, and hence, the doctors saw no reason to suspect that he was suffering from monkeypox infection.
It was revealed only after his death that he had tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Ras Al-Khaimah on 19 July, just before his return to Kerala, the minister said. His samples have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for confirmation, she added.
George further said that there will be a "high level enquiry" into the death, adding that the reason for delay in seeking treatment will also be investigated.
“This particular variant of monkeypox is not highly virulent or contagious like COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems,” the minister told the media.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and The News Minute.)
