Monkeypox Travel Safety Explained By An Expert

The World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International concern on Saturday, 23 July. This came after a sharp spike in Monkeypox cases around the world, with over 70 countries reporting a total of over 17,000 cases and at least five deaths.

Meanwhile, even as the world recovers slowly from the COVID pandemic and now faces the looming threat of monkeypox and other zoonotic viruses, Indian travel platforms have reported a huge upsurge in travel bookings.

Meanwhile, at least five monkeypox cases have been reported from India as of this report.

With airlines like Vistara and IndiGo reporting as much as 80% passenger load on their flights, are Indian citizens at higher risk of catching monkeypox? FIT spoke to epidemiologist Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya to get some answers.