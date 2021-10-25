New Parents' Guide: Tips To Manage Postpartum Depression

Going through a rollercoaster of emotions after giving birth and welcoming you baby in the world is quite normal.

According to the US NIH, fatigue, and worry for up to 2 weeks is quite normal due to hormonal changes, and physical and mental exhertion.

A new mother needs time to adjust with the baby and her healing body. But if these feelings of sadness are persistent and affect your daily routine, you might be suffering from postpartum depression.

There are various treatments and therapies to get over this phase but here are a few tips you can follow to take care of yourself in this delicate postpartum period.