Video | Can Psychedelics Like LSD Help Treat Mental Health Issues?

"But the evidence at least for depression is pretty good now, because it’s been shown across many labs across the world, with many different sites in clinical trials," he added.

Dr Doss says that it’s still unclear if these treatments are better than existing treatments.

One reason for this was that psychedelics like LSD can be very dangerous,and even lethal in large doses. Moreover, even a regular dose can make a person go into a catatonic state, making them incapable of being productive and carrying out their daily.