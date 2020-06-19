Mumbai Police has a reputation for putting out extremely tongue-in-cheek social media posts but this time, they might have outdone themselves. Their latest social media post is a #SayNoToDrugs warning but it’s amazing how they’ve paired that up with the social distancing warning they usually share. And of course, there’s a great pun to get you cracking!The post reads, “Let's Social Distance from long 'trips' #SayNoToDrugs”NetizensOn Unlock Day 1, Mumbai Police’s Uri Meme Is the Reminder We NeedMumbai Police’s social media game is always on point. Recently, when plans to lift the nationwide lockdown were announced, Mumbai Police took to Instagram with a rather hilarious meme where they used a still from the movie Uri and gave the film’s iconic dialogue this spin- “Hows the distance? 6 feet sir!”Three-Year-Old Baker Sells Cakes to Raise Funds For Mumbai Police We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.