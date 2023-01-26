Lay-off Anxiety: What Can a Shaken up Work Force Do to Cope?

With the current news of lay-offs and recession, her work-life balance has gone for a toss again, with added stress, uncertainty, self-doubt, and anxiety for her.

"The dreaded question – ‘Am I going to be the next one?' – has made a comeback. Overtimes and cancelled leaves are the new normal at my workplace," she says.

The stress might be more if the company enforces cold-cut lay-offs with no prior communication.

In scenarios like this, Dr Puri says that the retained employees often overdo things, stay in the office beyond duty hours, and overcompensate just to ensure some sense of job security.

In fact, a study, titled Lay-offs and the Mental Health of Remaining Workers in Pandemic COVID-19, published in the International Sustainable Competitiveness Advantage Journal said,