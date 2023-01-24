Amid Mass Layoffs, Google Pauses Green Card Process for Workers | What We Know

Impact on foreign workers: The latest move has put thousands of foreign tech workers in limbo as they will not be able to acquire their green card for an indefinite period of time.

The PERM programme allows a worker to stay in the US for at least 10 years, after which they can renew their permits. It is far more valuable than an H-1B visa, which allows a worker to live in the US for a much shorter period of time while working for a particular company.

In the PERM process, employers must prove that their company is unable to employ a qualified US worker for a role, and thus needs to employ a foreign national.

What else did the email say? The email further said, "The process requires employers to demonstrate that there are no qualified US workers available for the particular role, which has been an increasingly difficult position for us to support given the labour market today."