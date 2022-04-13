Melanoma: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Melanoma is a type of cancer that develops in the melanocytes, the pigment cells present in the skin that produce melanin. This cancer is considered more serious than other types of skin cancer because of its tendency to spread to the other parts of the body causing serious complications, sometimes even death.

Most melanoma occurs in the skin, they may rarely occur in the mouth, intestine, or eyes. The most common melanoma occurs on the legs in women and on the back in men. Around 50,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma, which results in 10,130 deaths every year in the US.