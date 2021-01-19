Is UV Light Effective Against COVID? Is It Safe to Use in Schools?

As schools and colleges gear up to reopen, ultraviolet (UV) lights have come up as the best way to sanitise classrooms, pathways and seats from COVID-19.

Several studies support the efficacy of UV lights in disinfecting some living and working spaces, daily use items and even food products.

Can UV light prevent COVID-19 transmission by reducing contamination? Is it safe to use a UV light for disinfection purposes at home?

FIT breaks down these questions for you.