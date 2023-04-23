Think Keto Works The Best For You? The Heart May Disagree

The ketogenic diet, or "keto" for short, has gained popularity in recent years as a weight loss and health improvement strategy. However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the high-fat, low-carb diet on cholesterol levels and heart health.

Whether you're considering the keto diet or simply looking to improve your overall heart health, it is important to understand the relation between diet and cardiovascular wellness.

We spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Head of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Patpatganj, to explore the connection between the keto diet and cholesterol levels, as well as the potential impact on overall cardiac health.