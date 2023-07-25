'Froze the Embryos, But...': IVF Doctor on Shattered Dreams Of a Same-Sex Couple

Yes. We could have gone ahead, using the technicality that a bill is not a law, which is why doing this treatment was still not illegal. Many doctors have treated celebrities even though they are single, using this very loophole.

But for me, it wasn’t so easy to resolve this quandary. My heart went out to the two men crying in front of me, but being an ethical doctor, my conscience came in the way and I slowly shook my head.

I watched the duo walk out of the clinic dejected and shattered. It broke my heart. That day, I learnt three important lessons. First, that there was nothing more powerful than fate.

The second being that there was nothing more frustrating than helplessly watching my patients walk away from the clinic in despondency.