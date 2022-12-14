Women, Live-in & Domestic Violence: Legal Experts Question Leander Paes Plea

“Sexual relationship beyond the ties of marriage is not widely accepted even today also. Particularly, a female partner, is always at the receiving end. A patriarchal society caused various injustices to a female partner involved in such relationships beyond marriage. (sic)”

A magistrate court in Bandra, while passing an order in favour of model- actor Rhea Pillai, who is the former partner of ace tennis player Leander Paes, said in February this year.

The court added:

“The available legal measures for such female partner are also found to be inadequate resulting in her exploitation and abuse.”

The case: Pillai, who lived with Leander Paes and had a daughter with him, had filed a complaint against Paes in 2014 invoking the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act, 2005, and alleged emotional and financial violence.

She had said that “she was cheated on and betrayed at every juncture of their relationship, emotionally, physically and financially.”