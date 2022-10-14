'Feel Everyone Will Hurt Me': Adults Who Witnessed Domestic Abuse as Kids Speak

"Every night, I would wake up to the sound of loud crashes, screams, and abuses. My father used to beat my mother mercilessly while she begged for forgiveness," recalls 26-year-old Tina, a teacher in Delhi-NCR.

"I have become a very pessimistic person over the years; I always feel like the worst thing possible will happen. I feel that everyone around me will hurt me and harm me in some way, so I avoid talking to them," she shares, over a phone call with The Quint.

In a five-year-old video, that went viral again earlier in October, a child was seen mimicking his father – as he went on thrashing his mother. Earlier in August, 30-year-old Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur died by suicide after repeated domestic abuse. In a purported video that went viral following her death, her children can be heard crying, "Papa, no maaro mumma nu" (Papa, stop hitting mom), while she is being abused.