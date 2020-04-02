When Home Is Unsafe: Abusive Men Put Women at Risk During Lockdown

In some families, women are the sole breadwinners and they will be at risk if they are not able to bring food to the table.

Like Sangeeta. She works at a private school in Delhi as a helper, and she is currently on a contract. She has not been to work for the last 20 days and does not know when or how she is going to get money. Her husband is not earning any income but the weight of taking care of the family – and the abuse – falls on her.

“My husband’s routine is hitting me, drinking and working whenever he wants to. Two days back, he hit me because I asked him to go get ration. I didn’t know he got no money from his work. What do I do,” she tells The Quint.