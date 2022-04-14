IBS Vs IBD: Types, Causes, Symptoms and Diagnosis

People suffering from gastrointestinal problems get to hear a lot about terms like IBS and IBD which often confuses them and is used interchangeably. These two conditions are completely different along with their causes and symptoms.

IBD or Inflammatory Bowel Disease is an umbrella term used for all the conditions which causes inflammation in the intestine whereas IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome does not cause inflammation of any kind.

Since the terms are so similar and sound familiar, people often use them interchangeably. In this article, we shall be pointing out the differences between these two so that you have a clarity about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of both IBS and IBD.