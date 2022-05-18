Stress Management: 5 Stress- Relieving Foods
Include these five foods in your diet to get rid of stress.
Stress and anxiety are common issues faced by people with their busy schedules. Work, family issues, financial problems, and health concerns can be the cause of daily stress.
According to PubMed Central, stress on a daily basis should be avoided at all costs since it can prove harmful in the long run. It can increase the risk of hypertension, heart diseases, and strokes.
There are several ways people can get rid of stress but do you know diet can help relieve stress as well. Therefore, we have brought a list of foods that can be included in the daily diet to help relieve stress.
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes can be enjoyed as a great breakfast or snack option with some pepper and salt for taste. According to PubMed, sweet potatoes are rich in carbs and help maintain healthy levels of the stress hormone- cortisol.
Chronic stress can result in cortisol dysfunction leading to inflammation, pain, and other adverse effects. Sweet potatoes are also rich in nutrients like potassium and vitamin C which are great in stress response.
Shellfish
Shellfish like mussels, clams, and oysters, are high in amino acids like taurine. Research has proved that taurine has mood-boosting properties.
Amino acids and taurine produce neurotransmitters like dopamine, essential for regulating the stress response. Taurine has proved to have antidepressant effects as well.
Shellfish are filled with nutrients like vitamin B12, zinc, copper, manganese, and selenium, which help boost mood. According to US NIH, low intakes of zinc, copper, and manganese can result in depression and anxiety symptoms.
Parsley
Parsley is a herb known for its nutrient content. It is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, protecting the cells against oxidative stress.
Oxidative stress can result in mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. Studies show that a diet rich in antioxidants helps prevent stress and anxiety.
Antioxidants can help reduce inflammation associated with chronic stress. Parsley also contains carotenoids, flavonoids, and volatile oils, which have powerful antioxidant properties.
Matcha
Matcha is a vibrant green tea powder that has become popular in recent months. It’s rich in L-theanine, a non-protein amino acid that possesses powerful stress-relieving properties.
Matcha is rich in amino acids as compared to other types of green tea since it’s made from green tea leaves grown in shade. This process increases the levels of compounds like L-theanine. Research has proved that high levels of L-theanine and low levels of caffeine helps reduce stress.
Broccoli
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli are known for their health benefits. Cruciferous vegetables lower the risk of cancers, heart disease, and mental health disorders.
Broccoli is among the cruciferous vegetables that are rich in nutrients like magnesium, vitamin C, and folate. According to US NIH, these nutrients have proven to combat depressive symptoms.
Broccoli also contains sulforaphane, a sulfur compound with neuroprotective properties that offer calming and antidepressant effects.
1 cup of cooked broccoli packs over 20% of the DV for vitamin B6, regular intake of which can lower the risk of anxiety and depression in women.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.