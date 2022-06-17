International Yoga Day 2022: Date, Theme, Logo, and Why Do We Celebrate

International Yoga Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. The word 'Yoga' has been derived from two Sanskrit words 'Yuj’ and ‘Yujir’ meaning 'Together' or ' To Unite'.

Yoga can have different meanings like the unity of soul, mind, and body, togetherness of thoughts & actions, and so on.

Performing Yoga serves myriad benefits including relieving mental stress, enhancing physical & muscular strength, maintaining balance, improving stamina, etc.

The International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated every year in the month of June to create awareness among people about the indispensable benefits of Yoga and its impact on the lives of people. On the occasion of Yoga Day, people around the world gather at different places like Yoga studios, playgrounds, stadiums, and parks to practice Yoga together.