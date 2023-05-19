ADVERTISEMENT

IMD Issues Heatwave Advisory For South India: Four Things You Need to Know

IMD has advised caution to southern Indian states in the wake of heatwave like conditions.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
IMD Issues Heatwave Advisory For South India: Four Things You Need to Know
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert on Thursday, 18 May, for Andhra Pradesh. It has also advised caution to southern Indian states in the wake of heatwave like conditions.

Here are four things you need to know from the advisory:

Also Read

Delhi Is Drowning In Dust: How to Avoid Being Attacked By Allergens?

Delhi Is Drowning In Dust: How to Avoid Being Attacked By Allergens?
ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Is Going to Witness Heatwave

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued heatwave alerts in:

  • Komarada mandal 

  • Chapadu

  • Veerapunayunipalle

  • Kamalapuram

  • Valluru

  • Muddanur

  • Yerraguntla

  • Proddatur

While an alert has been issued in these regions, the state has already seen temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius this week. South First reported that on Wednesday, Venkatachalam mandal Yerpedu  recorded 46 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature.

Telangana Records Over 46 Degrees Temperature

Cranking it up a notch, Telangana's Julurpad recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius this week. 

According to the IMD, 41 degrees Celsius will be the average temperature in Telangana's northern, eastern, and northeastern districts in the coming days as well, with high chances of heatwaves.
Also Read

Heatwaves & Mental Health: Can High Temperatures Cause Anxiety?

Heatwaves & Mental Health: Can High Temperatures Cause Anxiety?
ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm Prediction In TN, Yellow Alert In Kerala

While temperatures are alternating in Tamil Nadu between 37-42 degrees Celsius, a thunderstorm has also been predicted which might give some respite to people. Light-to-moderate rainfall is also expected in some regions over the weekend. 

A 'yellow alert', indicating high temperatures, has been issued by the IMD in Kerala. The high humidity is likely to make the situation worse. Monsoon might also be delayed in the state by a few days. 

Odisha, West Bengal Also Seeing High Temperature

Odisha and West Bengal are also seeing high temperatures and dry weather. Majorly due to the north westerly air. Apart from that, heatwave alerts have also been issued in the Konkan region.

What should you do?

  • Stay hydrated

  • Avoid going outside in the sun

  • Keep yourself cool

Also Read

Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  South India   Heatwaves 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×