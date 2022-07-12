Video | Ukraine Crisis: Secret Networks Help Refugees Get Abortions in Poland

In 2020, Poland further tightened its already restrictive abortion laws, ruling that pregnancies could be terminated only in cases of incest and rape, and when a mother’s life is at risk.

The Polish government has said that female refugees from Ukraine seeking contraception and abortions will be subject to the same rules as the Polish population.

"We do it as we do for those who live in Poland and also with other refugees, from other countries because it's not like only Ukrainian refugees are contacting us," says Justyna.

Justyna says that because Ukrainian women had access to abortion pills in their country, they know about it.