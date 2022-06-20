'Left Ukraine For My Children's Safety': Ukrainian Refugee Mother Who Fled War

Kateryna said that the most difficult thing for her was to explain why they were leaving their home.

"How to explain why we are leaving? We left Ukraine, their granny, their dad. My children love their granny very much. We leave home, we leave school, we leave everything. Why? It is difficult to explain when another country decides that they should shoot and kill other people. It is impossible to explain. In the 21st century. It is unbelievable," Kateryna said.

She recalls that when the war started, she could not believe and thought that it would only last for a week.