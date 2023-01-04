World Braille Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

World Braille Day is celebrated on 4 January every year around the world and it also marks the birth anniversary of Louis Braille thus it is a perfect day to recognize his efforts. 4 January has been recognized as the official day of celebration for World Braille's day by the United Nations since 2019. Louis Braille was the inventor of the Braille writing system.

The Braille writing system is used by blind people or people who are blind or have low vision and they read and write using raised dots on a page. Braille device helps blind people easily recognize letters. There is a wide range of electronic devices to meet the needs of blind people and these devices use different technologies to transmit various types of graphic information such as images, maps, graphs, text, etc.

There are various ways to celebrate this day like learning braille with resources like charts, and Braille translation software. You can even promote the work of blind or low-vision artists, writers, and other creative individuals.

Let's have a look at the theme, quotes, history, and significance of World Braille's Day 2023.