After 22 Years, a US Scientists-Led Team Has Fully Sequenced Human Genome

A large international team led by the US National Institutes of Health has completed the DNA sequence of all protein-coding genes in the human genome, about two decades after starting the project.

Launched in 2000 at the University of California-Santa Cruz, the Human Genome Project could cover only 92 percent of our genome and the rest remained unsequenced and unstudied.

Derided by some as "junk DNA" with no clear function, roughly 151 million base pairs of sequence data scattered throughout the genome were still a black box.