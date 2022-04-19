Hangover: Symptoms and Tips to Manage it Well

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, a hangover is a group of signs and symptoms that occur after you have had too much alcohol. The studies show that frequent hangovers not only affect the health of a person but might result in poor work performance in a career.

The only way to avoid the pain and unpleasant feeling of hangovers is to drink responsibly because at times the effects of a hangover might last over for 24 hours ruining your whole day ahead.

According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, following symptoms might trouble you if you are hungover:

Fatigue

Headaches

Excessive thirst

Nausea, vomiting, stomach ache

Lack of concentration

Dizziness and shakiness

Rapid heartbeat

Now, let's have a look at the ways which can help manage the symptoms of a hangover and make you feel better.