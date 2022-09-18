Can a Little Fidgeting Help You Drop a Few Kilos?

Urban lifestyle has ensured that most of our days leave us tied to our desks. Irrespective of the havoc the ensuing posture wreaks on our back, wrists, necks, to name only a few issues, there is little escape from it.

The road becomes steeper if you are also looking to get active, whether to lose weight or as part of an overall holistic approach to fitness.

However, look and behold before despair takes over! Here’s NEAT or what is called non-exercise activity thermogenesis which could just be the lifestyle change to get you moving, whether away from or at your desk.