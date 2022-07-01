Workout Mistakes You Should Avoid
Make sure you avoid making these mistakes while exercising.
There is no doubt that exercise is a part of a healthy lifestyle and has various benefits, like flexibility, strength, mobility, better metabolism, etc.
But working out is not enough; one needs to make sure that they work out the right way. Exercising is the best thing you can do for your health, and you deserve appreciation for any amount of physical activity you're doing. But performing your exercises the wrong way can hurt you and do more harm than good.
Workout mistakes include wrong form, being too rigid, not being consistent, improper diet, not cooling down, etc. In such cases, your risk of injury increases.
Thus, we are here to shed light on a few of the common workout mistakes so that you can avoid them the next time.
Skipping Warm-Ups
Do you get annoyed when your trainer keeps reminding you to warm up before you directly get into your beast mode while working out? Trainers are not wrong, and it has been scientifically proven that a lack of warm-up before exercise can cause damage to the muscles, joints, and bones of the body.
According to US NIH, warming up prepares your body for exercise and helps prevent injury, skipped heartbeats, and extreme fatigue. It is an extremely important step before performing high-intensity activities.
You should focus on dynamic warm-ups before a workout. They can include brisk walking, arm circles, marching in place, or jumping jacks. Ensure that you focus on the muscles and body parts required for the workout.
Skipping Weight Lifting
Weight lifting is an exercise of resistance training that can quicken the process of losing weight.
Research proves that lifting weights can help in gaining muscle and increasing metabolic rate. It also increases strength and improves physical function, thus helping in losing belly fat.
According to PubMed, people suffering from obesity can practice a combination of aerobic exercise and weight lifting to see effective results.
Sticking to the Same Workout Regime
It's not ideal to repeat the same exercises every day. Over time, your body gets used to these workouts, showing no results or causing burnout.
You can replace your strength training cardio workouts with simpler activities like brisk walking, cycling, and jogging. Make sure to include a variety of exercises in your routine; you can include stretching, yoga, strength training, and cardio with a day off weekly.
Not Letting Your Body Recover
Workouts are only effective if you only give your body the rest and recovery time it deserves. A sufficient amount of rest plays a crucial role in your journey to fitness. The more intense your workout, the greater your body needs recovery.
The brief is, don't do too much too quickly, take a step back. There’s no harm in slowing down and taking your time. It’s actually important to replenish lost calories after a workout. You will have to consider a post-exercise meal in an hour or two after a workout.
Overtraining
You need to understand the importance of maintaining balance. You should not push your body too much while working out. People often overdo when they get into a new exercise regime.
People leading a sedentary lifestyle for years need training before a half-marathon. Additionally, you should not push yourself when you are injured. So, listen to your body and let it recover.
