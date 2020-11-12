World Pneumonia Day: How Does Air Pollution Make Matters Worse? 

Pneumonia kills one child every 39 seconds globally, and India had the second-highest number of deaths of children under the age of five in 2018 due to pneumonia, according to UNICEF.

Yet, what makes this tragic is that the disease is highly preventable, and we have public health tools and an immunisation programme geared towards tackling it. What progress has India made to prevent these deaths? What is the disease? And what ramifications has the coronavirus pandemic had on the immunisation programme?

On World Pneumonia Day, FIT speaks with Dr Madhu Gupta, Professor of Community Medicine, School of Public Health, PGIMER.