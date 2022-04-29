Fatty Liver: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Fatty liver also known as hepatic steatosis is a condition in which fat builds up inside the liver, though little fat accumulation is normal, high levels of fats can result in serious health problems.

Liver is the second largest organ of the body and processing nutrients from food is one of its major functions besides storing fat and getting rid of toxins in the blood. Since it performs few of the major functions for the body, any damage to it can be dangerous.

The fat accumulation inside the liver can cause inflammation and scarring, which if not treated on time can lead to liver failure. Therefore, in this article we shall be covering the causes, symptoms, types, diagnosis, and treatment for fatty liver in detail.