Autopsy-Based Indian Study Reveals COVID Spreads To Liver, Kidneys and More

A study by Indian doctors, based on the autopsies of 21 patients who died of COVID-19, shows that COVID affects multiple organs and isn't just limited to the respiratory system.

The study, published in Cureus Medical Journal, did detailed autopsies and examinations on the patients to determine how their organs had been affected by COVID-19.

The study was conducted from August to October 2020 and the results were published late March 2022. Patients in the study had been hospitalized for anywhere from 2 days to 39 days.