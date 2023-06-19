'Dangerous, Unethical': Can E-Pharmacies Recommend Medicines to You?

While this was a much-needed regulation, the draft Bill was met with criticism from experts who said that there are still some queries that the draft Bill doesn’t answer.

The Bill, it was pointed out, does not address some key issues like, What about the over-the-counter drugs that require a prescription from the doctor? What if people fake prescriptions and indulge in the overuse of medicines? How will the authorities make sure that the medicines being sold online are being stored at temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius, or in an environment with 70 percent humidity?

Speaking to FIT for a previous story, Prashant Reddy, a public health activist, said that the Bill was drafted by bureaucrats who are already in the system and are “not interested in altering the status quo.”

According to the experts, Telemedicine, and E-pharmacies are the future of healthcare. However, before we dive head first into it, it's vital to build a strong legal foundation and clear transparent regulations.