Hydration, Balanced Diet, & Exercise: How To Manage Diabetes in the Summer

Here's how people living with diabetes can aim to manage blood sugar at optimal levels during summers.

Vilasini Bhaskaran
Published
Fit
3 min read
Hydration, Balanced Diet, & Exercise: How To Manage Diabetes in the Summer
Now that summer is back, managing diabetes in such sweltering conditions can be hard.

Certain diabetes complications, such as damage to blood vessels and nerves, can affect your sweat glands so your body can’t cool as effectively. That can lead to heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

Not just that, high temperatures can change how your body uses insulin. You may need to test your blood sugar more often and adjust your insulin dose according to what you eat and drink.

Here's how people living with diabetes can aim to manage blood sugar at optimal levels during summers.

What To Take Care Of

Dehydration

People with diabetes have an increased risk of dehydration as high blood glucose levels lead to decreased hydration.

When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys try to get rid of the excess through urine. But when this happens, water also gets removed from our system.

Symptoms of dehydration might include:

  • Thirst

  • Headache or confusion

  • Dry mouth and dry/sunken eyes

  • Dizziness or tiredness

  • Dark yellow coloured urine

  • Low blood pressure

  • A weak pulse and/or rapid heartbeat

So, how can dehydration be prevented?

Stay well hydrated with low-calorie/low-sugar/sugar-free fluids. Take a regular intake of these drinks:

  • Plenty of water

  • Plain diluted butter milk (preferably without salt or any added rice, ragi, or millets)

  • Lemon juice (with a little salt or sweetener)

  • Sugar-free squash

  • Decaf tea or coffee with low-fat milk and sweeteners or without honey or sugar

  • Tender coconut water

Other than that, you should limit or avoid:

  • Fizzy drinks (even sugar-free)

  • Unsweetened milk/coffee/tea/curd

  • Ice cream (even sugar-free)

  • Energy drinks & supplements

  • Sugary drinks & fruit juices/smoothies (even natural ones)

  • Milkshakes & millet drinks

  • Sugar cane juice/ honey containing juice/ honey in warm/ cold water

  • Alcohol

Eating Healthy

  • Eat plenty of vegetables for extra fibre especially those with high water content such as gourd, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and green leafy vegetables.

  • Take a balanced meal – half a plate of vegetables or salad, one-fourth portions of lean proteins and one-fourth portion of carbohydrates.

  • Restrict greasy and fatty foods.

  • Cut down on takeaways/meals from outside.

  • Avoid sweets/ sugar in any form.

  • Eat at regular intervals without any long gaps in between meals.

  • Eat healthy snacks like sprouts salad, seasoned lentil, unsalted nuts, fruit with a cup of low-fat milk, cucumber, or carrot sticks.

  • Limit intake of dry fruits.

  • Avoid yogurt bars or snack bars. 

What About Fruits?

Eat mindfully as fruits are also carbohydrates and overindulgence can spike blood sugar.

Mangoes, watermelons, pineapples, and jackfruits have a high sugar content and could spike blood sugars rapidly.

  • Have fruits in moderation with chewable proteins such as unsalted nuts or seasoned boiled lentils.

  • Avoid taking fruits or fruit juice with meals. Eat fruit as a whole without blending.

  • Eat smaller fruits.

  • Avoid tinned/canned fruits.

Physical Activity

Incorporate some form of physical activity or exercise into your daily routine. 150 minutes of aerobic and anaerobic exercise per week is recommended.

Exercise can be done in any form, whether you are choosing to go for a run or walk or swim or on spot walking or jogging – it all makes a difference!
Studies have shown that structured aerobic or resistance exercises reduce HbA1c levels, on average, to about 0.6 percent in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Some tips to incorporate exercise into your daily routine:

Keeping Active At Home:

  • On-the-spot walking during TV ad breaks 

  • Stretch your arms and legs while sitting 

  • Sweeping your home or washing your car 

  • Gardening

Keeping Active On The Move: 

  • Take the stairs

  • Cycling 

  • Walking

Keeping Active At The Workplace:

  • Walk during your meetings

  • Standing when you’re on the phone or using a standing desk 

  • Chair exercises like sitting and lifting your arms up 

  • Take breaks to walk around

  • Stretching for 5 minutes after every meeting

(Vilasini Bhaskaran is a Specialist Dietitian with NHS UK. She is also the Dietetic Lead at Practo)

Topics:  Diabetes   summer   heat 

