You Can Lower Your Risk of Early Death by Walking for 11 Minutes Daily: Study
Just 75 minutes of weekly exercise was linked to a lower risk of'mortality, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers.
Could walking every day for just 11 minutes help reduce your risk of heart attacks, cancer, or even premature death? A new study suggests so.
The study, titled Non-Occupational Physical Activity and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer and Mortality Outcomes: A Dose–Response Meta-Analysis of Large Prospective Studies, was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
“One in 10 premature deaths could have been prevented if everyone achieved even half the recommended level of physical activity.”Study authors
Here’s what the study found.
The Big Finding: The study found that a lower risk of 'mortality, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers' is associated with 75 minutes of weekly physical activity of mild to moderate intensity. These activities might include brisk walking, aerobics, playing a sport, etc.
Interestingly, while the United Kingdom’s National Health Service recommends 150 minutes of weekly physical activity, this study reached the conclusion that even 75 minutes of 'moderate-intensity' activity can lead to,
23 percent lesser risk of premature deaths
17 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases
7 percent decreased risk of cancers
However, if someone does actually get 150 minutes of weekly physical exercise, it could reduce their risk of early death by 16 percent.
"Try to walk or cycle to your work or study place instead of using a car, or engage in active play with your kids or grandkids," Dr Leandro Garcia, of Queen’s University Belfast, was quoted by The Guardian as saying.
The Research Methodology: The study reviewed a total of 196 articles and the performance of over 30 million participants from 94 study cohorts.
