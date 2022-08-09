Eating The Rainbow: These Fruits and Vegetables Can Help Boost Your Immunity

Eggplant (also called brinjal and aubergine) which tops the healthy vegetables list usually does not find favour with most people, which is sad, as there’s a lot that this purple vegetable, often elbowed out from plates because of its bland, slightly bitter taste and uneventful looks - delivers.

It’s loaded nutritionally and delivers plenty of nutrients at a very low calorie cost.

That’s not all! Eggplants deliver a lot of antioxidants, particularly chlorogenic acid, a wonder pigment which works on four fronts: fights free radicals and many viruses, lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol, and provides protection against cancer.

For this compound alone, it makes sense to eat more of this spongy textured vegetable. Another reason to learn to love them is that they are is loaded with another antioxidant anthocyanin, which is a proven cancer slayer, anti aging panacea, inflammation cutter, and immunity booster.