Healthy and Delicious: 21 Smoothie Hacks To Beat the Heat This Summer

It's mid-morning, and you are down a glass of juice to tide off your hunger till lunchtime. A few minutes in, you feel yourself becoming ravenous again… Sounds familiar?

That's because juices are devoid of fibre from the fruit but have the carbs (sugar) which can shoot your blood sugar levels up, only to bring it down again super fast as the insulin hormone begins its work (thus leaving you with an almost uncontrollable hunger).

Solution? Try smoothies.