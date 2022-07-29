How Fate Turned Two Strangers Into 'Kidney Brothers'|India's SeculaRhythm

Remember our parents instructing us not to talk to strangers due to obvious reasons, right? But the stranger in Kanhailal's story allows you to look at life with a new perspective.

We have witnessed 'friendship goals' through mesmerising on-screen bonds among fictional characters with seamless chemistry.

But the story of Kanhailal Sahoo and Ashraf Ali turned out to be a real life heroic act of empathy and human sacrifice that we have come across so far.