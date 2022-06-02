Can Monkeypox Lead to Another COVID Like Pandemic?

With the world still reeling from the COVID pandemic, news of another viral infection, monkeypox, spreading fast was enough to set off alarm bells.

In less than a month – since it was first reported on 12 May – Monkeypox has spread to 23 countries where it is not endemic, according to the World Health Organization.

And the one question that eclipses all others is, are we headed for another pandemic?

Not everyone is waiting to find out, though. Countries are already rushing to prepare for the worst by stockpiling smallpox vaccines.

Is it an overactive flight or fight response thanks to COVID?

Would we be repeating old mistakes by ignoring early warning signs?

What are the chances that monkeypox can lead to another global pandemic?

Here's what experts have to say.