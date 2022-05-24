WHO on Monkeypox: Won't Need Mass Vaccinations, Just Practice Safe Sex & Hygiene

The WHO has stated that the monkeypox outbreak won't need mass vaccinations liked COVID-19 and can be contained through simple measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual practices.

In a statement on Monday, 23 May, the organization said that an immediate supply of vaccines and antiviral treatment to protect from monkeypox is also low.

This came even as the US Centers for Disease Control said that they have issued JYNNEOS vaccines, which are used to prevent smallpox and monkeypox.

Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 in animals and is endemic to Africa.

The first case of monkeypox was detected in the United States on 18 May, in a man from Massachusetts who had traveled to Canada recently.

The vaccine being rolled out in the US is viable for use in people 18 years or older, even those with immune deficiencies or other preconditions like HIV or dermatitis, according to the CDC.