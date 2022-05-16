FAQ | India's First mRNA Vaccine Against COVID: How Will It Work?
The vaccine is in its preclinical trial stage and has shown promise in lab tests on mice.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have developed India's first ever indigenous mRNA vaccine to fight SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
Here's everything you need to know about India's first ever indigenous mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
What is an mRNA vaccine?
An mRNA (Messenger Ribonucleic Acid) vaccine is modified RNA from an organism that's introduced to a patient to induce immunity against that specific virus. It uses protein from the virus to allow the human body to learn how to fight the virus.
How does an mRNA vaccine work?
mRNA vaccines work by conditioning the immune system to fight the virus before even being infected. Once introduced into the human body, mRNA vaccines activate a kind of specific response and a specific set of cells that help the body create stronger antibodies.
When will India's indigenous mRNA vaccine be available to the public?
The mRNA vaccine candidate is currently still in its early stages, and is being subjected to preclinical challenge studies to evaluate its efficacy. With this in mind, the manufacturers haven't said when the vaccine will be available to the public.
Who's leading the charge on the vaccine development?
The vaccine formulation is being led by a team of researchers at Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB (AIC-CCMB) in tandem with the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR). It's the first fully indigenous vaccine being developed in India.
Has the vaccine been tested?
Dr. Rajesh Iyer, a scientist on the project told India Today that the vaccine's lab tests on mice showed a robust immune system response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This was observed after two doses of the vaccine. Further, the current study showed that the antibodies generated by the vaccine were more than 90 percent more effective in preventing the binding of the virus to the human ACE 2 receptor.
What are the benefits of this vaccine over others?
According to the team behind the vaccine, the indigenous nature of the vaccine along with the pre-clinical trial results show that the vaccine tech can be replicated for other infectious diseases.
The technology also allows for quick turnaround and large-scale replication, according to the team. This means the technology and process could be used to combat not just COVID-19 but also other diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and dengue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.