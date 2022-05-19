FAQ | Monkeypox on WHO's Radar After Outbreak in Europe, US: What Is It?

On Wednesday, 18 May, the US confirmed its first case of monkeypox this year– a rare, but deadly, viral infection currently on the rise in parts of Europe.

The man, hailing from Massachusetts, had recently travelled to Canada, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

A small cluster of monkeypox cases were detected in the UK in 2021, however, a recent surge in cases in countries in Europe has put health authorities including the World Health Organization on alert.

How does monkeypox spread? What are the symptoms to look out for?

FIT answers tour FAQs.