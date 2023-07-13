Video | North India Floods: This Monsoon, Watch Out for These Infections

According to Dr Dedhia, respiratory illnesses generally go up during monsoons, primarily because of the sudden change in weather from extreme heat to humidity.

There's also a rise in dampness that cause moulds and viruses to thrive.

"These viruses also spread quite easily from one person to another," he adds.

Floods can also lead to a spike in vector-borne illnesses like dengue, and malaria, as well as viral and bacterial infections like leptospirosis.