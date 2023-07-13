Video | North India Floods: This Monsoon, Watch Out for These Infections

As Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and other parts of North India grapple with urban flooding, experts warn of a rise in infectious diseases in these areas.
"We have been seeing a steady rise in infections which typically rise during the monsoon season," says Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Chief of Critical Care, Hinduja Hospital, Khar, Mumbai.
"We are seeing a rise in viral illnesses which affect the respiratory tract. illnesses that are caused by drinking contaminated water, such as gastroenteritis are also going up."Dr Bharesh Dedhia
Why Do Infections and Respiratory Illnesses Go Up During Monsoons?
According to Dr Dedhia, respiratory illnesses generally go up during monsoons, primarily because of the sudden change in weather from extreme heat to humidity.
There's also a rise in dampness that cause moulds and viruses to thrive.
"These viruses also spread quite easily from one person to another," he adds.
Floods can also lead to a spike in vector-borne illnesses like dengue, and malaria, as well as viral and bacterial infections like leptospirosis.
"In floods when people are forced to walk through dirty mudded water, if you have some cuts and abrasions, then other bacteria can cause infections of these abrasions and cellulitis and skin infections as well."Dr Bharesh Dedhia
Secondly, he says, "vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, which are caused by bites of infected mosquitoes, are also on the rise."
If You're in a Flooded Area, Remember...
According to Dr Dedhia, here are some things to remember if you're exposed to contaminated flood water to protect yourself from illness.
If you have cuts and abrasions, cover it with waterproof tape.
Wear gum boots, or waterproof shoes if you have to walk through flood water.
Watch out for signs of Leptospirosis such as fever, body headache and other symptoms.
Seek medical advice as soon as you get these symptoms.
Drink boiled and filtered water if possible.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)