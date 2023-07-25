Eye Flu: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

It is quite common for people to experience redness, itching, or irritation in their eyes. If you are also experiencing similar symptoms, you may be suffering from eye flu. Eye flu is a common condition that affects millions of people every year. It's also known as viral conjunctivitis and is caused due to various viruses. The symptoms of the condition may be mild or severe and may even result in vision loss.
Firstly the common question that people have includes: what is eye flu?
Eye flu is an infection that affects the eyes and is usually caused by viruses that can spread easily from person to person. The most common type of virus that causes eye flu is adenovirus.
Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of eye flu.
Eye Flu: Causes
Allergies and irritants such as smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, and chemicals usually cause non-infectious conjunctivitis. It can also be caused due to wearing contact lenses for too long or not cleaning them properly.
Newborns may also suffer from eye flu during birth if their mother has a sexually transmitted infection like chlamydia or gonorrhea. In this case, the baby may require immediate medical attention to prevent serious complications.
Autoimmune disorders and underlying health conditions like rosacea and Kawasaki disease have also been linked to chronic cases of conjunctivitis.
How to Cure Eye Flu?
The main goal is to manage the symptoms of eye flu and the doctor usually prescribes a combination of medications and home remedies.
Eye flu is also treated by using artificial tears or lubricating eye drops that help keeps the eyes moist and reduce discomfort caused by dryness.
Your doctor may prescribe an antibiotic ointment or drops in case of a bacterial eye infection.
One can also use warm compresses to reduce swelling and soothe irritated eyes. You can soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring it out, then place it over your closed eyes for a few minutes.
How to Prevent Eye Flu?
Maintain good hygiene practices like washing your hands regularly.
Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands to prevent the spread of bacteria or viruses that may cause eye flu.
Avoid sharing personal items like towels, makeup brushes, contact lenses, or glasses.
Keep your surroundings clean by wiping surfaces, doorknobs, and countertops with disinfectant wipes to reduce the risk of transmission of viruses in public places.
Make sure there is adequate ventilation in closed spaces like offices or bedrooms to reduce the chances of contracting infections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)