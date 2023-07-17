Delhi Floods | Why Are ITO, Red Fort, Raj Ghat Still Submerged?

"Around 200-250 people have been working to fix the broken controller. A 20-member platoon (of the Indian Army) has also been deployed to help," Prajit Rek, Superintendent, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, told The Quint.

The road near ITO, which is one of the busiest roads in Delhi, is also reeling under water.

"We are in waist-deep water. We are somehow managing to cross the road," a resident travelling through the road on a bike, told The Quint.

Another resident said that since there were no buses, he had no option but to walk to his office with his trousers folded.