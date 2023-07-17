ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Floods | Why Are ITO, Red Fort, Raj Ghat Still Submerged?

The primary reason behind the continued flooding is a broken drain controller near ITO.

Dhananjay Kumar
Published
India
1 min read

In the wake of unprecedented rainfall in Delhi over the last few weeks, the Yamuna river still continues to flow three metres above the danger level.

Moreover, several parts of the national capital, including Rajghat, are still under water. But where is all the water coming from, and why has it not been drained yet? The Quint reports from the ground.

The primary reason behind the continued flooding is a broken drain controller near ITO. The drain controller sustained damage because of the rising water level, which has led to a majority of residential areas in Delhi still being under water.
"Around 200-250 people have been working to fix the broken controller. A 20-member platoon (of the Indian Army) has also been deployed to help," Prajit Rek, Superintendent, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, told The Quint.

The road near ITO, which is one of the busiest roads in Delhi, is also reeling under water.

"We are in waist-deep water. We are somehow managing to cross the road," a resident travelling through the road on a bike, told The Quint.

Another resident said that since there were no buses, he had no option but to walk to his office with his trousers folded.

Topics:  Delhi 

