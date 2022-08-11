Can’t Stick To Your Diet? Here Are 14 Ways to Combat Cravings Effectively

Cravings are defined as an intense urge for specific foods and are a huge reason why most diets derail.

They undermine healthy diets and so our health too. And let's face it, most people often give up their good intentions - of losing weight and getting fit - simply because they can’t seem to rein in that uncontrollable urge to eat something specific at a specific time of the day (for some it may be anytime of the day).

And let’s not kid ourselves, our cravings influence our body weight directly too. It is undoubtedly an important piece of the weight-loss puzzle.

But are cravings really such an impossible devil to tame? No, not at all.