Benefits of Including Sunflower Seeds in Your Diet
Include sunflower seeds in your diet to get healthy skin and hair.
We all know that plants release oxygen, which is important for our survival, but do you know that plants offer a wide range of health and beauty benefits as well? Yes, you heard me right. There are many plants like lavender, roses, ashwagandha, chamomile, and so on that have lots of benefits, including beauty benefits.
Like other plants, the sunflower has miraculous benefits for our skin and hair. It is more than a flower, it is a repository of essential nutrients that are vital for the skin and hair.
Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, which not only protects your skin from damage caused by oxidative stress but also makes your hair lusty, shiny, smooth, and voluminous.
Skin and Hair: Benefits of Sunflower Seeds
According to US NIH, sunflower seeds are filled with abundant quantities of vitamins like Vitamin E, folate, Vitamin B, and niacin. Besides, they also contain large amounts of minerals like copper, phosphorous, iron, manganese, calcium, sodium, zinc, and potassium. Together, they ensure the benefits of sunflower seeds and have a great effect on your skin and hair.
The following are some of the essential benefits of incorporating sunflower seeds into your diet:
Reduces Skin Inflammation: Sunflower seeds, as mentioned above, are loaded with critical components like vitamins and minerals, which help your skin fight against the damage caused by oxidative stress and also repair the skin barrier. This is important for people who suffer from inflammation, acne, skin sensitivity, allergies, and other skin problems. Sunflower seeds are also known to boost collagen production because it contains acids like linoleic, oleic, and palmitic acid.
Reduces the Chances of Premature Ageing: Many people suffer from premature age-related skin problems like skin damage, wrinkles, and dull skin. All these symptoms can be avoided by including sunflower seeds in your diet. Since the seeds are rich in selenium and Vitamin E, both these components enhance the body's collagen production and therefore, make your skin soft, supple, and glowing.
Promotes Skin Detoxification: People who want to detoxify their bodies and have healthy skin must include sunflower seeds in their diet. Sunflower seeds reduce the effects of toxins on your skin and also protect you from damage caused by some external factors like pollution and UV rays. Besides, due to high magnesium content, sunflower seeds kill the germs and bacteria that might invade your skin and thereby, prevents acne, breakouts, inflammation, and other skin problems.
Reduces Frizzy Hair: Fizzy hair is an issue of serious concern for people who have dry hair, especially during the monsoons. High humidity and other environmental factors deprive your hair of essential moisture and hydration, thus leaving your hair frizzy, dry, and unmanageable. The essential fatty acids present in sunflower seeds not only provide the required moisture and humidity to your hair but also protects it from external damage caused by environmental stressors.
Prevents Hair Loss: Suffering from excessive hair loss? Well, do not worry as we have a natural treatment for your shedding hair. The gamma-linolenic acid present in the sunflower seeds not only promotes hair growth but also makes the hair follicles strong enough to resist the damage which, in turn, prevents hair fall.
