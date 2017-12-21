Why Your Little Girl Needs Vaccine for Sexually Transmitted HPV

What happens when it’s recommended that 9-year-old girls get vaccinated against a sexually-transmitted virus? We get squeamish.



Doctors are asking for all girls after the age of nine to be given vaccine for HPV (human papillomavirus), which causes cervical cancer. The reason is that kids one day will grow up and have sex and therefore, it’s important to protect them from this harmful virus. There has been some push to include the HPV vaccine as part of the country’s universal immunisation programme.

However, there still are a lot of questions that people have in mind and not everyone is convinced. Why now? Our pre-teens aren’t having sex right now. Can we get the vaccine later in life? Does it have side effects? What is HPV and how harmful is it? Our explainer as we observe Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.