Forget Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, This is What’s Causing Your Wrist Pain

Discussing the problems ushered in by an urban, technology-centric lifestyle is a hackneyed topic at this point, and yet, here we are. If you spend long parts of your day in front of a screen, chances are you would be quite familiar with wrist strain. However, for years, any and all wrist problems were quick to be slotted as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS).

Here’s unpacking why that approach might not always be the right one, and how your wrist troubles might not always be CTS.