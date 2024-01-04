Cost, Access & Long Queues: Why NRIs Return Home to India For Medical Treatments

In November 2023, Dimple Madaan, a 26-year-old HR professional based in Toronto, flew down to her hometown in Delhi after over a year and a half of living abroad.

The reason for her visit? Homesickness? Yes. Root Canal Treatment (RCT)? YES.

Madaan had gotten an RCT done a few years ago which had started decaying recently with the cap breaking off. A physician she saw in Canada told her that replacing it would cost around CAD 2,500.

But she only had dental coverage of CAD 1,000 under the medical benefits offered by her workplace. So Madaan decided to come back home for the dental treatment.